(Clarinda) -- A Page County man was arrested in connection a stolen vehicle late last week.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 52-year-old Michael James Brown of Clarinda was arrested Friday evening for operating a vehicle without owner's consent, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown is charged in connection with an investigation that began shortly after 7 Friday evening, when the sheriff's office responded to a call in the 100 block of East Lincoln Street in Clarinda. Betty Plucker, who lives at 104 East Lincoln Street, had reported her 1990 Red GMC pickup stolen earlier in the day. The vehicle was returned to her residence later in the day.
Brown, who lives at the same address as Plucker, was taken to the Page County Jail, where he was being held on $2,000 bond pending further court proceedings.