(Clarinda) -- A suspect is charged following a traffic stop in Adams County early Sunday morning.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Joshua James Strange of Clarinda was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Strange was arrested after sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop on Strange shortly after midnight Sunday. After further investigation, deputies located a baggy containing methamphetamine inside the suspect's vehicle.
Strange was released on bond from the Adams County Jail.