(Clarinda) -- Local authorities are still searching for a Clarinda man reported missing Tuesday.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says his office resumed search efforts Wednesday for 68-year-old Dale Allen Hodtwalker. Palmer says emergency and law enforcement personnel from several counties are conducting a trained systematic search of a greater circumference from where he was last seen. Vehicles, foot patrols, a drone, a helicopter and water rescue units are included in the search.
Palmer says Hodtwalker was last seen by family members at their residence Tuesday between 4-and-5 a.m. Hodtwalker is described as a 6-foot tall male, 140 pounds with gray hair, a gray beard and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue or gray t-shirt, gray and black pajama pants and white socks. Family members say Hodtwalker has dementia and walks with a severe limp. He cannot speak and is hard of hearing. Family members say he left the residence without shoes or a coat.
Search efforts were expected to continue until late Wednesday evening unless Hodtwalker is found. Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts should call the Page County Sheriff's Office at 712-542-5193, PageComm Dispatch at 712-542-1419, or their local law enforcement agency.