(Clarinda) -- A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a semi near Clarinda.
The Iowa State Patrol says 35-year-old Justin Wayne Nall of Savannah, Missouri was driving a 2011 Peterbilt northbound on Highway 71 near Nodaway Valley Park around 2 p.m. Thursday. The patrol says 50-year-old Joey Clark McComb walked into the highway and was struck by the semi.
McComb was taken to Clarinda Regional Health Center where he was pronounced dead. Nall was uninjured. The Page County Sheriff's Office, Clarinda Police and Clarinda Rescue assisted the state patrol at the scene.