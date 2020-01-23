(Clarinda) -- Along with the city's snow removal ordinance for vehicle parking, Clarinda residents are reminded about another winter-related regulation that's often overlooked.
City Manager Gary McClarnon is asking residents to do a better job of clearing snow from sidewalks. McClarnon tells KMA News compliance following recent winter events has not been good.
"I've had a very poor showing of that so far this year with snow removal," said McClarnon. "We really, really need to get people out to shovel their sidewalks, preferably within 24 hours of a snow event."
And, McClarnon warns the city will crack down on repeat offenders if there's no improvement.
"We can, as a city, remove the snow ourselves, and then charge you as a homeowner," he said. "It would be cheaper for you to hire somebody else to do it, if you can find someone. This is something we really need to start cracking down on, and you will probably see that happen really soon, because like I said, we just really did not get a lot of people out removing snow from the sidewalks, and we absolutely need to be doing this."
Anyone with questions regarding the city's snow removal regulations should contact Clarinda City Hall at 712-542-2136.