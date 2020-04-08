(Clarinda) – Clarinda officials say there’s been a major component failure with the Clarinda Police Department and City Hall phone lines.
Officials say the police department’s number—712-542-2194, and City Hall’s number—712-542-2136, are not working. In addition, auto attendant and voice systems are down, as well. Anyone who calls will get a ring tone.
The city’s I-T provider is working on the problem, but officials say it’s unknown when the system will be restored. The city apologizes for the inconvenience.