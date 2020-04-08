UPDATED: 11:17 A.M. April 9th, 2020
(Clarinda) -- Phone services for Clarinda Police and City Hall are now back in service.
Phone numbers for both buildings were knocked out of service late Wednesday afternoon due to what city officials called "a major component failure." The city's I-T provider was called in to fix the problem, and both numbers began working again late Thursday morning.
ORIGINAL STORY: 6:40 P.M. April 8th, 2020
(Clarinda) – Clarinda officials say there’s been a major component failure with the Clarinda Police Department and City Hall phone lines.
Officials say the police department’s number—712-542-2194, and City Hall’s number—712-542-2136, are not working. In addition, auto attendant and voice systems are down, as well. Anyone who calls will get a ring tone.
The city’s I-T provider is working on the problem, but officials say it’s unknown when the system will be restored. The city apologizes for the inconvenience.