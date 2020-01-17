(Clarinda) -- A Coin man faces charges following a drug investigation in Clarinda.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says 47-year-old Clayton McCollum was arrested Thursday evening for felony possession of marijuana. McCollum turned himself in at the police department after officers investigated reported suspicious activity in the 1200 block of South 16th Street at around 8:45 p.m.
McCollum was released from the Page County Jail after posting $5,000 bond. Reports concerning the incident have been submitted to Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen for review regarding the filing of formal charges.