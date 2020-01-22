(Clarinda) -- With the possibility of more snow in KMAland, Clarinda officials are once again reminding residences about the city's snow ordinance.
The ordinance states that no person shall park any motor vehicle or other apparatus upon any city street that will obstruct snow removal with an accumulation of two inches or more. In an earlier interview with KMA News, Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says residents must remember why the ordinance is in place.
"The whole purpose of this snow ordinance," said Brothers, "is so that the public works snowplow operators can get out, and do snow and ice removal, and do it in an effective and efficient manner. And, the only way they can truly get that done is if there is no on-street parking.
"Clarinda, like many small communities our size in rural southwest Iowa, has an abundance of narrow streets. And, if people park on those streets, it makes it very difficult for plow operators to operate their equipment. At times, it makes some streets impassable."
Any vehicle left parked on any street in violation of the ordinance may be impounded, with the registered owner subject to a $30 parking fine, and payment of all applicable towing and storage fee before the vehicle is released.