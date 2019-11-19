(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Police Department is doing its part to make sure each child in its community has a gift this Christmas.
The department is once again participating in Operation Blessing, which aims to bring gifts to children of families in need. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says the program was starting by his predecessor Joe Newton.
"The goal of the program is to make sure all of the children in Clarinda have something to open during the Christmas holiday season -- on Christmas Day or Christmas Eve -- however they choose to celebrate the holiday," said Brothers. "It's a community-wide effort."
Brothers says starting November 25th, families in Clarinda can sign up to have a gift purchased for their children.
"We take names of children who are in families who for a multitude of reasons may not be able to have a Christmas," said Brothers. "They may be unemployed, underemployed, there may be a lot of medical issues going in the family or any other 'life happens' stuff. We don't want to see a child go without something on Christmas Day."
Brothers says those wishing to sign up for the program can do so anonymously.
"Give us a call here at the Clarinda Police Department at (712) 542-2194," said Brothers. "You're going to ask for extension 203 or punch that in. That call will go to our records office. Our records clerk will take the name of the children, their age, address and a couple of items they would like for Christmas. This all stays in-house. It's a completely confidential program. We don't share the names or the list with anyone. We're very strict about that."
Each year, the program is supported using donations from the community.
"Year-in and year-out, we have various businesses, individuals, faith-based organizations and civic clubs that make cash donations to the Clarinda Police Department," said Brothers. "You can either drop those off in-person Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. You can also mail them to the Clarinda Police Department in care of Keith Brothers at 200 S. 15th Street."
For Brothers, the program is an opportunity to break up the monotony of regular police work.
"Police work by the nature of the business a lot of times is negative," said Brothers. "We're typically not dealing with people on their best of days. Usually, if they are having an interaction with the police you've either been victimized by a crime or you've been involved in a traffic accident -- things that are unpleasant and nobody certainly enjoys dealing with. This gives us an avenue and gives us faith in humanity again."
For more information or to make a donation to the program, contact the Clarinda Police Department at (712) 542-2194. Brothers was a recent guest on KMA's Morning Routine Show. You can hear the full interview below.