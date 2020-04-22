(Clarinda) — Clarinda is the latest KMAland community to postpone its annual clean-up days event due to the COVID-19 threat.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council discussed the feasibility of holding the event in its regular late May time slot. City Manager Gary McClarnon says there are too many unknowns for the city to commit to the event in May.
"We've really been relying a lot on the Governor and her recommendations for how we proceed with things," said McClarnon. "I just really think that the last weekend in May is probably a little premature at this point."
Councilman Matt Ridge says he is concerned that participation in the event would drop if it was held so soon.
"My concern is participation rate in the middle of COVID," said Ridge. "Even though things are opening back up, how many people are going to participate and can we get better participation in the fall, rather than the spring?"
Typically, the city spends between $15,000 and $20,000 to hold the event. McClarnon says many nearby cities have pushed their clean-up events until they see the damage done to revenues by the pandemic.
"Right now, we really don't have a good feel for what our lost revenues are going to be," said McClarnon. "Later on we should have a pretty good feel as far as what hotel/motel tax loss is, what local option sales tax loss is and what road use tax loss is. Property tax is another one right now. We were very short with March collections, so I'm hoping that people do pay those over the next three months to get them caught up."
While they took no formal action, the council instructed McClarnon to postpone the event. A makeup date has not yet been set.
"Right now, we don't have to come up with that date," said McClarnon. "We can kind of wait a little bit longer and see how things go. You may decide to push it out to September or October. A lot of it just depends on when this peaks and when we start seeing the downside of the curve."
In other business, the council approved the sale of city-owned property at 104 Essie Davison Drive to MidAmerican Energy and at 700 East Grant Street to Lisle Corporation. The council also approved a pay request of just under $65,000 to Crain Construction for work on the 12th Street Realignment Project and a change order with Building Crafts, Inc. The change order deducts just over $11,000 from the cost of the new wastewater treatment facility.