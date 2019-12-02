(Clarinda) -- A Page County man is accused of illegally voting in last month's general elections.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 29-year-old Bradley Aeron Haley of Clarinda was arrested for 1st degree election misconduct and perjury--both class D felonies. Haley is charged in connection with an investigation that began November 19th, when Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen presented a complaint to the sheriff's office regarding election misconduct and perjury. Sonksen received the complaint from County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen's office.
While declining specifics, Palmer says Haley allegedly voted in the November 5th elections when he was not eligible under Iowa. Haley is being held in the Page County Jail on $10,000 bond.