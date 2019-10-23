(Clarinda) -- Seven candidates running for three spots on the Clarinda School Board square off in a special event Thursday.
Officials with the Clarinda Herald Journal are sponsoring a candidates forum at 7 p.m. at Clarinda Middle School. KMA FM 99.1 will air the forum live as part of its continuing coverage of Super Vote I. Candidates include incumbents Greg Jones and Darin Sunderman, plus challengers Ron Beaver, Trish Bergren, Patrick Hickey, Cade Iversen and Paula Gray. John Van Nostrand is publisher of Page County Newspapers--including the Herald Journal. Van Nostrand tells KMA News a special moderator will ask each candidate a series of questions.
"I found Brian Hesse, who lives near Clarinda and teaches at Northwest (Missouri State University)," said Van Nostrand. "People said he would be a great moderator. I sat down with him, and we came up with seven questions all related to school operations, and some functions. Each candidate will get the opportunity to answer a question first. On top of that, we'll have Interim Superintendent Chris Bergman speak, and introduce herself. We'll also have Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen speak, and inform people on some of the changes with this year's November 5th ballot."
November 5th marks the first time municipal and school board races have been combined into one election.