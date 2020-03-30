(Clarinda) -- It's business as usual--or in some cases "double usual"--in the Clarinda School District, despite the unexpected interruption to the school year.
That's according to Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman. Like other KMAland districts, Clarinda's schools remain closed until at least April 13th based on Governor Reynolds' orders in response to the coronavirus outbreak. KMA News asked Bergman how the district's staffers are coping with the disruption.
"I guess with grace, and patience," said Bergman, "knowing that everyone has really positive intent on what they're doing, and practicing that flexibility and adaptability we want our students to have, because the information that we're receiving, it's changing not only daily, but hourly, and minute-by-minute."
Clarinda's instructors were among those staging a drive-by parade through neighborhoods last week, allowing them to connect with students while social distancing standards are in place. Bergman lauds staff members for staying in touch with students and parents during the COVID-19 situation. In addition, she says the district continues conducting meetings--including school board sessions--via ZOOM.
"It's business as usual," she said. "In fact, it's almost business as double usual, because there's more time to think about things, either trying to get things done that maybe we didn't have time do before. So, we're trying to thing forward. We're trying to pay attention to the present, as well as pivot on a time to the direction we're given by the state."
Bergman sees a silver lining during the coronavirus situation, in that students are learning important lessons outside the classroom.
"I guess it's kind of a gift that's showing us that beyond adding numbers, or doing those typical school things, that we have time to practice using our imagination," said Bergman, "learning to relax, shutting down or unplugging a little bit to spend time with the people we love. Those are the skills that will carry us forward successfully into the next years of our lives. I think just taking a deep breath, and thinking about what's really important, when we do that, everything's okay."
While school buildings remain closed, the district continues providing meals to students through its "Feeding Our Birds" program. More information is available through the district's website.