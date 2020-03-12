(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's School District is among those taking a proactive approach to the coronavirus threat.
Late last week, Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman met with representatives of Page County Public Health, the city of Clarinda, Clarinda Economic Development and other stakeholders regarding a unified approach to the COVID-19 virus, which has swept the world is now impacting the U.S. Bergman tells KMA News says the school district and other community members have a heightened awareness of the coronavirus situation.
"It was really important that with all the information out there," said Bergman, "that we able to visit about what's the protocol, who's going to get information first. So, we've been working collaboratively. I've been on the phone with public health continually throughout the last week or two, and we are trying to mirror our messages on Facebook as best we can, as the information changes moment to moment."
Additionally, Bergman met with district staff members regarding precautions to take. Bergman says the district is stressing safety, and "being prepared, not scared" when it comes to the virus.
"We talked about handwashing, and good routines like that allow us to intentionally have breaks in our day for washing hands," said Bergman. "So, we have a morning, a lunch and afternoon break, where kids all the way through high school are taking a break to wash their hands. It's a good reminder of how that can mute any risks for other illnesses, as well."
Bergman adds she's in touch with other area superintendents regarding further developments surrounding coronavirus.
"Our superintendents' group in the area is very collaborative," said the superintendent. "We've been sharing information that we're receiving, either from public health or the state. We will be following the state guidance in terms of closing our classes--those sort of things. At this point, they're telling us to move forward as we are, and that's where we're at right now."
While classes are still on at Clarinda, Bergman says at least one activity is in question--the planned Clarinda High School band trip to New York City later this month.
"Right now, we're in a little bit of a holding pattern," she said, "only because we're waiting to hear back on some financial pieces that would impact families. That decision will be made, certainly with the safety of the students in mind. I did go to the band boosters meeting, and visit with them on that. We did set a timeline for making a decision, which would be Tuesday. However, I was very clear that as information changes, we may need to make that decision a little bit sooner. We just want to make sure we are making the right decision."
Clarinda school officials have placed a statement regarding coronavirus on the district's website.