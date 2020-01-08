(Clarinda) — Work is slated to begin this summer on a major street improvement project in Clarinda.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council set a public hearing for January 22nd to issue up to $1.5 million in general obligation bonds for street repairs. In October, the council entered into an agreement with Snyder and Associates of Atlantic for a street assessment. Project Engineer Dave Sturm told the council the report shows several city streets that are in need of repair.
"If the city of Clarinda wanted to do that on a 10-year cycle, you would have to spend over $1.5 million every year to get all of your streets up to date and that's just not feasible," said Sturm. "You have to look at what level of service is acceptable to the city. You have to look at your arterial streets, which are your major roads and collectors, and do those first. Then you have to look at your lesser streets: residential streets, maybe some dead-ends and cul de sacs last."
Of the streets slated for repair this summer, the biggest project involves a stretch of Garfield Street near Agriland FS that will be rebuilt.
"It would include reconstruction of those two blocks by the co-op on Garfield and a thicker concrete pavement so it can handle the turning movements and truck traffic through there," said Sturm. "The rest of the projects that were on that list would include milling, some minor patching if needed, curb repairs if needed and asphalt overlays, as well. You will also be required to do ADA curb ramps when we do these projects."
City Manager Gary McClarnon says in addition to the general obligation bonds, the city will be able to use tax increment financing dollars for the rebuild.
"There is a two-block section on Garfield in front of Agriland FS that we did determine last year that we were going to redo," said McClarnon. "We're actually going to tear out the existing pavement and put concrete in because of the increased truck traffic. We will be able to -- down the road -- pay for that with TIF (tax increment financing) revenue, so that will help us out a lot to get that project done."
Other streets slated for repairs include State Street, parts of Scidmore, 21st and 22nd near Clarinda Lutheran School, as well as Eilers Lane and Logan Court, plus a few other smaller projects. Sturm says he is hopeful the project will begin this summer.
"We think we could get it out to bid by your March meeting," said Sturm. "That would be good for contractors to bid that this spring and get it in their summer workload. They would hopefully start this summer and finish before winter gets here next fall."
McClarnon says the city will not have to raise taxes to pay for the repairs this year.
"We do have another GO bond that's coming off this year that will be paid off," said McClarnon. "This is the perfect time to go ahead and issue additional GO bonds and not increase the levy rate."
In other business, the council approved a pay request for more than $325,000 to Building Crafts, Inc. for work on the city’s wastewater treatment facility project and to Crain Construction totaling nearly $155,000 for work on the NSK backup water supply project. The council also reappointed Jeff McCall as Mayor Pro-Tem and Ron Bitting as City Attorney.