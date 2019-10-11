(Clarinda) -- Clarinda officials have turned thumbs-down on a proposed parking ban on a busy street.
Earlier this week, the Clarinda City Council took no action on the second reading of an ordinance amendment designating no parking on State Street between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Without action, the proposed amendment died. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon proposed the amendment because of long-running traffic issues on State between 1st and 16th Streets.
"You look at some of the businesses that are along there," said McClarnon. "That's one of the pathways to go to NSK and NSK-AKS, H&H Trailer. Agriland also has a business down there. Then, you've got the (Iowa) Department of Transportation with a shop on State Street as well, and Page County's shop is also on State Street. Then, you've got Schmidt Trucking that's also on there. So, you've got several businesses on State Street that also use State Street."
Similar no parking proposals on State Street were rejected by council members twice before. This time, McClarnon set no parking hours as a compromise.
"We actually do that now on Garfield Street," he said, "and, it seems to work very well. I figured that way then, most of your trucks are going to be out of the way between 7 and 5, so I figured this would be a good compromise."
But, local residents once again objected to a parking ban. Scotty Kurtz was among those speaking out at Wednesday's council meeting. Kurtz says the no parking hours would pose a hardship to citizens living along that street.
"I know I've got several neighbors there that got to have off street parking out in the street, instead of their driveways," said Kurtz, "because some of them share a driveway. They can't get all their vehicles in there, and it's inconvenient to get one out in front of another one if they have to at certain hours of the day."
And, Kurtz expressed fears that the parking ban would turn the street into a race track, of sorts.
"We see a lot of speeders coming up from down at NSK--not trucks but smaller vehicles," he said, "especially when they get off work. It seems like when they get to that stop sign at McKinley, it's like a race track going out west, before they hit Highway 2."
Kurtz suggested rerouting truck traffic to the Highway 2 bypass as a possible alternative. McClarnon also says he received six other comments from East State Street residents against the proposal.