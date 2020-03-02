(Clarinda) -- Two Clarinda teenagers were injured in an accident two miles northwest of Clarinda Sunday evening.
According to the Page County Sheriff's Office, dispatch was notified of a motor vehicle accident with possible injuries at P Avenue and 180th Street around 6:15 p.m. An investigation revealed a 17-year-old juvenile was spinning circles in the intersection. The teen lost control of his 1997 Ford SUV and rolled the vehicle onto its top in the ditch. The driver and a passenger, 18-year-old Zachary Reese Bergren of Clarinda, were both transported to CRHC by private vehicle with undisclosed injuries.
The 17-year-old was cited for failure to maintain control. Damage to the vehicle is estimated at $5,000, while damage to property owned by Tom Wagoner of Clarinda is estimated at $500. The Page County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by Clarinda Ambulance, Clarinda Fire Department, and Page County EMA.