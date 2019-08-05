(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak City Council has a vacancy.
At tonight's regular meeting at the Red Oak Fire Station, the city's governing board is expected to discuss filling the 3rd Ward Council seat, which is now open after the recent resignation of TJ Clark. Clark was first appointed to the seat back in March 2018.
In other business, the Red Oak City Council will consider awarding a construction contract for the city's aquatic center rehabilitation project, administer the Oath of Office to new Red Oak police officers Reece Anderson and Luke Mellott, and consider a pay request to Pierce Pump in the amount of approximately $75,000 for Fourth Street water main improvements.
The meeting gets underway at 5:30 p.m. The Red Oak Fire Station is located at 1904 North Broadway.