(Sidney) -- Cold, wet and dreary conditions have not helped KMAland's secondary roads--including those in Fremont County.
Fremont County Engineer Dan Davis tells KMA News County Road M-16 south of Farragut remains closed between 250th to 310th Streets until further notice. Davis says the county was forced to barricade it last weekend because of muddy conditions.
"It just happens when they have a lot of hauling, and stuff," said Davis, "especially when it starts to thaw a little bit. There's not a lot of frost in the ground, as we know. Stuff just becomes soft. Of course, we've had no sunlight--which doesn't help our cause. That's kind of what happened. We try to go out in the mornings, and get a little material on there. That's what we've been working on."
Davis says ice from this winter, coupled with thawing action usually found in the spring have made other county gravel roads dicey, as well.
"It's more like a spring condition," he said, "where you get a moisture setting, and there's not a lot of frost. When you get a lot of heavy traffic on it, it's going to rut. You know, we're still trying to keep 'em bladed--move the stuff back and forth, to try to help dry it out. But the biggest thing is, we would need a little sun to help that out."
Other roads remain closed because of damage incurred from the 2019 flooding. Among them: County Road J-10 or Waubonsie Avenue from Bluff Road west to Bartlett. That roadway was closed in late November due to wear and tear from contractors hauling material for levee repairs along the Missouri River. Davis says the county continues to push for emergency repair status from the Federal Highway Administration.
"We had plans ready," said Davis, "but we couldn't make an emergency repair, because they wouldn't extend it. But, I think they're going to extend it now, let us do an emergency repair that won't include the grade crossing at Bartlett, because they raised the railroad track. We'll just have to have a temporary crossing, then work with the railroad."
Davis says federal highway officials refused to pay for the rail crossing repair portion of the project. He's hoping for a bidletting on the project later this winter.
"We can probably get it in a late-February letting," said Davis, "then try to get the contractor, depending on how many bids we get. We may be able to get it going soon after that letting. We wouldn't wait for a period of time. We'd have kind of a quicker start time to get it done. I'm guessing, you know, sometime in March, we can get it open."
Davis echoes other county officials advising motorists not drive around road closed signs.