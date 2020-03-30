(Coin) -- A Coin man faces multiple charges following his arrest Friday.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says deputies responded to a domestic situation at a property in Coin. During the investigation, officials obtained a search warrant for a building at 10 Main Street in Coin. Following a search, deputies arrested 47-year-old Gary Lynn Runyon, Jr.
Runyon is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, gathering where drugs are used and domestic abuse assault.
He was taken to the Page County Jail on no bond pending further court proceedings.