(Coin) -- A traffic stop led to a drug arrest in Page County Tuesday.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 38-year-old Haley Ann Haynes of Coin was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana--both serious misdemeanors. Haynes was apprehended after the sheriff's office received complaints of a suspicious vehicle in the 2400 and 2500 block of Ironwood Avenue, about 3 miles northeast of Coin. The complaints came from landowners in the area.
During the investigation, K-9 Lucas was deployed on a free air sniff of the vehicle, which resulted into a positive alert on the presence of controlled substances in the area. A subsequent search found meth and marijuana in the vehicle.
Haynes is being held in the Page County Jail on $2,000 bond, pending further court proceedings. Palmer adds this incident proves that alert people who "say something when they see something" can result in an arrest, and take drugs off the streets. The sheriff's office thanks local residents for calling after seeing something suspicious.