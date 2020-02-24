(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School will host two college planning-related events later this evening.
The first begins at 6 p.m. inside the May Center and is geared towards sophomores and juniors, with a theme of "getting help with career & college planning." A representative from ICAN will be on hand to answer questions that students and/or parents may have about the college planning process.
The college financial aid process will be the topic of the second event tonight at 7:15 inside the May Center. Topics that will be discussed by ICAN include completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), an overview of the financial aid process, the different types of financial assistance available, scholarships and scams, helpful tips, and more.
For more information on tonight's events, contact Heather Weiss at Shenandoah High School at 712-246-4727.