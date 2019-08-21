(Council Bluffs) -- A Colorado resident has received prison time in connection to a Pottawattamie County drug and firearms case.
According to U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum, 43-year-old Chad Alan Soderman was sentenced on Tuesday by United States District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. Soderman was sentenced to 120 months of imprisonment for the drug charge and 60 months for the gun charge. The time will run consecutively. Soderman will then serve a term of supervised release for five years.
Back in July 2018, Soderman was stopped by an Iowa State Patrol Trooper in Pottawattamie County for speeding. Soderman’s vehicle was found to have contained 223.2 grams of methamphetamine, 576.4 grams of marijuana, a loaded 9mm pistol, 61 rounds of 9mm ammunition, a digital scale, and $3,417 in cash.
The case was investigated by the Iowa State Patrol, Council Bluffs Police Department, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.