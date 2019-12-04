(Des Moines) -- A Stuart man accused of shooting at law enforcement officers faces federal charges.
U.S. Attorney Marc Crickbaum and Adair County Attorney Melissa S. Larson announced Tuesday that a federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging 52-year-old Randall Lee Comly with gun and drug crimes. Charges stem from an October incident, in which a Stuart police officer and three Guthrie County deputy sheriffs attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Comly at his apartment in Stuart. Comly allegedly shot repeatedly at the officers, two of which were wounded during the exchange of gunfire. Authorities allege a search of the suspect's apartment revealed a .22 caliber revolver and methamphetamine under the bed in the room where Comply barricaded himself.
Comly is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possessing, brandishing and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. If convicted, Comly faces at least 25 years in prison, and up to life in prison without parole. State charges of attempted murder will be dismissed without prejudice to allow federal charges to proceed first.
Trial is set for February 3rd in U.S. District Court in Des Moines.