(Maryville) -- A Conception Junction man is headed to prison in a Nodaway County drug case.
According to Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice, 34-year-old Carl David Dosztan was ordered to serve three years in prison after he was recently found guilty of a Class D Felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. Judge Roger M. Prokes presided over the proceedings.
Rice says the prison sentence was executed concurrently with a prison term that Dosztan had received in Buchanan County. Dosztan was transported to the Missouri Department of Corrections.