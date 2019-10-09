(Ravenwood) -- Northwest Missouri authorities arrested a Conception Junction man on multiple charges Monday morning.
According to the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Christopher Wiederholt has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, both Class D Felonies.
At around 6:50 a.m., dispatch was notified of a suspicious man in a pickup on a farm along Mahogany Road in rural Ravenwood. Authorities responded and found Wiederholt in the pickup, who was out on bond having been previously charged with distribution. A deputy observed a loaded syringe in the pickup and took Wiederholt into custody.
Authorities then located a spoon and methamphetamine on the suspect. A search was conducted at Wiederholt's home in Conception Junction and a loaded shotgun was seized. Wiederholt is a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing firearms.
Wiederholt was transported to the Nodaway County Jail in Maryville where he awaits further court proceedings.