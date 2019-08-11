(Conception Junction) -- A Conception Junction man suffered serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Saturday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Kirby Sullivan was headed east on Route VV -- two miles west of Conception Junction -- around 7:30 a.m. The patrol says Sullivan went off the south side of the roadway and struck a metal culvert. The vehicle then became partially airborne and hit a utility pole before coming to rest.
Sullivan was flown by medical helicopter to Research Medical Center in Kansas City with serious injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office, Nodaway County EMS, and multiple first responders assisted at the scene.