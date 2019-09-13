(Clarinda) -- Property owners in the southwest part of Clarinda are speaking out against a proposed dog park in that area of town.
At its regular meeting Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council heard from a concerned citizen who lives near Kiwanis Park -- the proposed location for a community dog park. Last month, Ann Taylor presented to the council her idea for creating the dog park. Following the August meeting, City Manager Gary McClarnon told KMA News Taylor placed a petition on Facebook before presenting to the counci.
"She has actually been through this in the past when she was in Omaha," said McClarnon. "She was a part of that. She did bring forward some funding alternatives. There are some grants available to do dog parks. So, she did go ahead and mention those to the council. She also talked about who would be responsible for maintenance--the mowing, waste removal, signage and day-to-day repairs. She did have an area picked out for the dog park in one of our existing parks--Kiwanis Park. She had a map drawing of the area where she though the dog park should be."
On Wednesday, McClarnon says Michael Kurtz talked with the council after visiting with property owners near the proposed dog park.
"He did go around and knock on all the doors and was able to talk to 12 of the 14 property owners," said McClarnon. "He said 11 of those property owners said they did not want a dog park at Kiwanis Park and the other one said that they really didn't care one way or the other. There were two property owners that he said were not home and he did not get to talk to."
McClarnon says Kurtz and others in the neighborhood think a different location would be more suitable.
"He just wanted to make sure that the city council knew that Kiwanis Park was not a good location for a dog park and that the neighbors around the area were not supportive of that," said McClarnon. "He did go on to say that they are not against a dog park, they just don't want it at Kiwanis Park."
No action was taken following the presentation from Kurtz. In August, the council instructed Taylor to return with a more complete plan for the park and to present funding options.