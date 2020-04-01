(Shenandoah) -- Despite the coronavirus threat, important infrastructure projects continue in KMAland.
One high-profile project in Page County reached an important milestone Tuesday, when concrete was poured on the deck of the new A Avenue Bridge over the Nishnabotna River on 370th Street north of Shenandoah. Page County Engineer J.D. King tells KMA News conditions were right for "a great day for bridges."
"It took a full day to place those 400 yards on the deck," said King. "But. we were successful. It was a little slow, but we have a good product there. It's curing out with water the next four days, then the project will proceed--strip forms, put rail on. There's some grading on both ends of the bridge--the new bridge is higher in elevation than the old bridge was. But, there's still work to be done."
King says the project is still targeted for a summer completion. King says contractors are following state guidelines for construction work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The DOT has put out some guidance about construction in general across Iowa," he said. "Construction activities are as normal. Certainly, their contractors and their crews need to exercise appropriate precautions. But, I'm not aware at this time of issues regarding the virus at the bridge construction."
Additionally, he says his department's employees are practicing social distancing, while doing their jobs at the same time.
"We're maintaining the social distance guidelines," said King, "not riding three or four people in a truck, very seldom two people in a truck. Most of our operators and truck drivers are by themselves in machinery or trucks. Instead of going out to the job--packing people into a pickup--we're taking more pickups. That's one of our techniques."
King adds many employees have the ability work at home, as well. In addition to the A Avenue Bridge, a bidletting is expected to take place on a bridge replacement project near Northboro this month, with construction work slated for this summer.