(Shenandoah) -- Despite growing competition from internet sales and a natural disaster, one Shenandoah official still expects a brisk holiday shopping season.
Gregg Connell is executive vice president of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association. Connell analyzed the prospects for Christmas shopping on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning. Connell says the upcoming holiday season is important--statistics show it accounts for roughly 30% of a retailer's yearly sales. Despite competition from online companies like Amazon.com--which Connell calls the "death star" of retailers--he believes stores in Shenandoah will hold their own this holiday.
"You know, there's always a lot of competition out there," said Connell. "There always has been a lot of competition--whether it be catalog competition in the '50's, more and more advertising out of cities, and leakage to the cities out of our small communities. Today, it's e-commerce. But, you know, we've always had retailers that worked hard, believed in their products, and we've been fortunate to maintain a very strong retail sector in Shenandoah."
One big indicator of the local economy is a report on Local Option Sales Tax revenues coming into the community. Connell says those numbers have been strong.
"I've seen years when it's been just about right on," he said. "I've seen years where we had to make up a little bit over the 12 months, a few years where we've had some nice dollars associated with the underestimation of what the sales tax were. But this year, it was $114,000 of added revenue in a check sent to the city of Shenandoah. That's a huge number--that's about 20% of our total local option tax of the year. Obviously, it was a very good retail year in Shenandoah."
Connell believes more shoppers coming into Shenandoah because of the floods of 2019 boosted local sales.
"At some points, we were the interstates," said Connell. "There were times when people couldn't cross the river--maybe shop Shenandoah rather than Omaha, or even Nebraska City. But, I think the real devastation is in Fremont County."
And, Connell believes the flooding may still impact shoppers' budgets heading into the Christmas season.
"I think, you know, obviously it will affect those that farmed in that area," he said. "There's still farm ground that's actually underwater. So, you know, it's going to have an affect, and it's going to be a negative effect--there's no question. But, you know, it's part of what you have to do every day in life. You take things as best as they come. You deal with them as best as they can. Whatever the retail sales are, that's what they will be as a result of that. Everybody will adjust their budgets for those effects."
Connell, however, expresses confidence that Fremont County's retail economy will bounce back from the disaster.
"The Percival Sapp Brothers facility," said Connell, "and all the retail associated with that was really hurt. But, I tell one thing I've learned about Fremont County--there's no tougher group of people, there's no people with more grit than the people of Fremont County. They're not only going to recover from this flood, but they're going to be better than they were before."
