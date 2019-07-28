(Jefferson City) -- Conservation groups are pressing for action on a new bill in Congress they say will stave off extinction for 12,000 species considered to be at risk in the U.S.
The Recovering America's Wildlife Act, now in the U.S. House of Representatives, would send state and tribal Fish and Wildlife agencies almost $1.4 billion annually for species conservation efforts.
Collin O'Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation, said it's much more cost-effective to save a species before it winds up on the endangered species list.
"By acting earlier, we can avoid hundreds of millions of dollars of costly recovery efforts. We can avoid years of regulatory and litigation fights by doing things more proactively," O'Mara said. "So, I think that's the biggest difference, right? It's really focused on this idea of preventative measures early, so we avoid the 'emergency room' later."
Missouri stands to get about $25 million a year, primarily to improve habitat for more than 200 species, including the monarch butterfly and the peregrines falcon. Much of the money would be used to restore habitat and facilitate wildlife corridors that give species room to roam.
The bill has 70 co-sponsors and bipartisan support.
Aaron Jeffries, deputy director of the Missouri Department of Conservation, said the state will flourish as its natural heritage is protected.
"We are all attracted to the outdoors," Jeffries said. "And having healthy outdoors is important to Missouri's economy, because one out of every four tourism dollars is related to outdoor recreation, hunting and fishing."
Jeffries noted that only 1% of Missouri's prairies remain intact. So, he'd like to see some of the funds go toward replanting the native grasslands - as well as protecting the fens, woodlands, glades and wetlands that support biodiversity in the Show-Me State.