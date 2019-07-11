(Atlantic) -- Iowa Department of Transportation officials are working to get the highway connecting Fremont County with Nebraska City open again.
DOT officials Thursday awarded a contract to Reilly Construction Company of Ossian for emergency repairs on Highway 2 west of Horse Creek in Fremont County. The company's winning bid totaled more than $905,000. The highway was overtopped by flooding in March, and severely damaged by a second round of flooding in May.
Emergency repairs will restore limited mobility between Interstate 29 and the Nebraska border. Once opened, traffic will travel in a head-to-head pattern in the westbound lanes. Officials say this temporary solution is expected to be completed by mid-August.
DOT officials add several options are being considered for permanent repairs to Highway 2 to reduce the chance that it will be flooded in the future, and have the potential to reduce impacts from overtopping if it does occur.
Parts of Highways 2, 275 and 333 remain closed in Fremont County. The latest road conditions are available from the DOT's website, 511ia.org.