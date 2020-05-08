(Bartlett) -- Repair work is planned for a Fremont County road that's been closed for several months.
Fremont County's Board of Supervisors recently awarded a contract for work on County Road J-10 or Waubonsie Avenue from Bluff Road west to Bartlett. That roadway was closed in late November due to damages from contractors hauling material for levee repairs along the Missouri River. Fremont County Engineer Dan Davis says repairs were set after a successful bidletting.
"We just got a contract signed with Cedar Falls Construction," said Davis. "They'll be the main contractor. We're going to have a pre-construction conference on Tuesday. Then, hopefully, the week of the 18th, we'll have them in there, and they'll start work on the pavement, and the shoulders. I know O'Riley is a subtractor, and they'll be helping with the shoulders, and ditches and things."
The contract calls for a 35-day construction schedule. Davis, however, says work on a railroad crossing along that road has been delayed.
"The tracks there, in order to get into the letting that we did--which is the April letting--we couldn't get the agreement with the railroad to do a permanent crossing," he said, "in other words, putting new pavement up to meet the raise in the tracks. What we hoped to do is get the agreement before they're done, and see if we can do that with a change order. Instead of having everything done except for having a temporary crossing, we could do it all at once, skip the temporary crossing, and have a permanent crossing."
Additionally, Davis says a bidletting is set for May 19th on repairs to County Road J-24 near McPaul. He says that project is in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Transportation's scheduled repairs of the Interstate 29 interchange in that vicinity.
"We were trying to get that in together," said Davis, "but sometime next week, they will be shutting down that interchange. So, there won't be any traffic. That road will be closed. You can't sneak on the interstate there--or off the interstate--while they've got that shut."
Davis says plans for a permanent crossing along J-24 are proceeding, regardless of the railroad's cooperation. Davis says the continuing coronavirus pandemic is not expected to impact either projects, as construction crews are expected to take precautions.