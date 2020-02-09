(KMAland) -- The digital world has changed the way we cook.
On-demand videos and easy-to-use online recipes are at work in the kitchen. Virtual assistants, like Echo or Alexa, are also be used. Pork Checkoff Marketing Communications Director Jason Menke says all of these tools are being used.
“It's a much different world that we're living in than even the world I grew up in during the seventies and eighties, watching we had four channels public TV and so you could watch Julia Childs on PBS and that was about it. And now, the traditional networks are our really playing in a digital space as well, and I think it's great.”
Rather than a shelf full of cookbooks, these digital options are very useful.
“The reality is, especially when you're cooking, you need that information in the moment that you need it. You don't need it the night before or the week before. So, that video on demand concept for cooks in the kitchen it is incredibly beneficial for them.”
For more information, producers can contact the Pork Checkoff Service Center. Go to Pork-dot org or call 800-456-PORK.