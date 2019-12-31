(Corning) -- A Corning man faces multiple domestic assault charges following an incident Monday.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a residence in Corning around 7:45 p.m. for a fight in progress. Authorities say 26-year-old Andrew Hoenisch was arrested for allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend and her ex-husband during a verbal argument.
Hoenisch is charged with domestic abuse assault -- first offense -- and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury. He was taken to the Adams County Jail pending further court proceedings.