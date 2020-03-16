(Corning) -- A Corning man faces multiple charges following his arrest Monday morning.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a residence around 7 a.m. for a domestic dispute. Authorities say 30-year-old Jeremy Allan Davis threw a chair, striking an individual and pushed his wife after kicking the door open to gain entry into the residence.
Davis was arrested on charges of domestic assault, assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was taken to the Adams County Jail on $1,600 bond.