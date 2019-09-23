(Corning-Villisca) -- In addition to mayoral, city council and school board races, voters in the November 5th general elections--or as we're calling it, Super Vote I--will decide some school-related issues.
In addition to bond issue referendums in the Shenandoah and Sidney School Districts, there's also physical plant and equipment levy renewals up for a vote in the Corning and Villisca School Districts. Voters in both districts must decide whether to extend PPELs another 10 years. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Southwest Valley School Superintendent Chris Fenster says the levies are nothing new to either district.
"Some districts can go to $1.34 (per thousand dollars valuation)," said Fenster. "We're looking at 67 cents (per thousand). Together, those two would be a thousand dollars of your assessed tax value. Those things are up every 10 years. Both districts have had 'em for numerous years--20, 30 years. They just roll over every time."
Fenster says proceeds from the PPEL would provide vital funding for items such as technology improvements--such as those targeted in the Villisca School District. PPEL revenues would also cover proposed facilities improvements in both districts, including Corning.
"In Corning, before we do our reorganization, we're hoping to hopefully replace our boiler in our activity center," he said. "And, we just need some repairs to our roof over there, which we've slated for next year. One last thing we do before that is move our bus barn out of flood-prone area. We'll move it close to an area out by our football stadium."
Additionally, the PPELs would help each district expand its bus fleet--something that's important, as the districts continue to explore a possible reorganization. Fenster says voter rejections of the PPEL would be a tough pill to swallow.
"We could do it--we just have to do more budgeting," said Fenster. "It's just one we've always had there, and it keeps us on track for what we need to do, as we keep moving forward. You don't want to put things off--like that boiler in the activity center. You don't want to put that off for four or five more years, and it goes back, and we're sitting with an emergency situation trying to get a boiler in that activity center."
A simple majority is needed in order for both districts to pass. You can hear the full interview with Chris Fenster on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.