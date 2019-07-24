(Corning) — A Corning woman faces domestic assault charges following her arrest Wednesday.
According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Katherine Coleman entered the sheriff’s office around 4:50 p.m. stating that her mother was inside a residence dying.
Deputies responded to the residence in the 400 block of 10th Street and found no one dying, but did find evidence an assault had occurred. Authorities arrested Coleman on a charge of domestic assault causing injury.
She is being held in the Adams County Jail on no bond pending an appearance before the magistrate.