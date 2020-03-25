(Rock Port) -- Last year, flooding interrupted the Rock Port R-2 School District's academic year.
One year later, schools in Rock Port and other northwest Missouri districts are shut down due to the coronavirus threat. Earlier in the week, Missouri Governor Mike Parson ordered the state's schools closed through at least April 3rd--though schools in Kansas City and other major population centers face a longer suspension through April 24th. Rock Port School Superintendent Ethan Sickles tells KMA News school districts will not have to make up time lost by the closings.
"Our state has come out and said these hours will be forgiven," said Parson, "so we do not plan to make those up as of now. Our current last day of school is May 15th, and we have sent home work for these two weeks that we've been out, to kind of keep the kids moving along in a progressive manner. But, at this time, schools in Missouri do not have to make up the hours."
Sickles says student meals are still being served on a "grab and go" basis.
"You know, we are able to serve lunches and breakfasts," he said. "We've been doing sack meals to send those out daily. Lots of people have been coming to our pickup site. We're over a hundred families that are coming by and grabbing lunches, so that's a good thing."
However, the shutdown means no extracurricular activities through the duration. And, Sickles says the closing is tough for teachers.
"We hadn't done a lot of virtual education teaching, so to speak," said Sickles. "So, that has been a new thing for a lot of our teachers to learn some of that. So, we're still trying to send some things home for the kids to keep them active. There's obviously the worry of how missing the last few weeks will affect everybody--mainly the students. But, obviously, everybody's going through the same boat--it's not just Rock Port that's going through that."
"It's going to be a battle for not only our district, and our state, but the nation as well," he added.
The superintendent adds the coronavius situation is a double blow for Rock Port--a community still recovering from the Missouri River floods of 2019.
"It's another whammy on to an economic around here that was already hammered by not having the interstate open, not being able to cross over the river, etcetera, for work," he said. "Thankfully, our state has said, education-wise, we should still get our money for schools. We're still paying our staff as if they're here every day."
And, with casinos closed during the COVID-19 spread, Sickles says state funding for K-12 schools will be in question next fiscal year.