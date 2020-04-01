(Shenandoah) -- Religion is among the institutions under attack from the coronavirus pandemic.
Churches across KMAland were among the facilities ordered closed by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds last month to increase social distancing, and ward off the COVID-19 pandemic. That's forced pastors to conduct on-line video services, and broadcast ecumenical services in order to continue reaching parishioners. Rick Sleyster is longtime pastor at Shenandoah's First Presbyterian Church. Sleyster tells KMA News facing a third straight Sunday without a congregation is surreal.
"There's a kind of a not-real quality to a lot of the activities, and a lot of the way that life is, for so many people these days," said Sleyster, "to try to offer a sermon, or to give a message with only a couple in the sanctuary--the people who are recording. I know there's other ways to do it, too. Some have recorded with folks doing some physical distancing, but still in the sanctuary."
Even more disconcerting is the grim possibility of canceling regular Easter services. Sleyster says Passover activities are the highlight of the Christian calendar.
"That is the day that makes every other Sunday what it is," he said, "the day that gives every Christian their deepest hope and meaning. What's happening is, not only is it disconcerting, but it is creating an opportunity for churches for reaching out to people, and the possibility that the way they're reaching out to people may have an impact on more people than in a sanctuary on any given Sunday morning."
Sleyster adds many churches are taking a financial hit, with a lack of Sunday collections from attendees.
"We do have some people that are mailing in their donations--snail mail," said Sleyster. "But, I think a lot of churches have also gone to automatic payments from people's accounts, or on-line giving. That is also creating opportunities for churches that also aren't doing that, currently. But, it is putting a real--and in some cases dramatic--impact on some churches. And, there may be some churches that don't survive this, and continue to stay open."
However, he says churches are finding creative ways to connect with their parishioners. Churches in Omaha, for example, are holding driveup services. He adds the social media is crucial in staying in touch with church members. Sleyster, however, expresses hope that people will return to attending services in person once the coronavirus crisis comes to an end.
"Each of us knows deep in their hearts that there is no substitute for being in a space with other people physically present that share a sacred space together," he said.
You can watch Shenandoah's First Presbyterian Church services on Youtube, or on the church's Facebook page. Many other area church services are also available through those same channels. Contact your church for details.