(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's Chamber and Industry Association is doing its part for social distancing by postponing a major event.
Earlier this week, SCIA postponed its annual meeting and ag meeting scheduled for April 2nd. SCIA Executive Vice President Gregg Connell tells KMA News the move was made as a result of Governor Kim Reynolds' State of Public Health Disaster Emergency. Among other things, the order prohibits social gatherings with more than 10 people.
"We get 150-to-200 people at our annual meeting," said Connell. "Obviously, when you have to reduce the size of a gathering down to 10, it was previous obvious we couldn't have it at this point. We're just doing our best to flatten the curve as best as we can."
Connell says the postponement is disappointing, as the meeting's planned theme dealt with recent developments concerning Shenandoah's Green Plains ethanol plant.
"There's a lot going on at Green Plains," he said. "A high-pro project, and things associated with a merger that Green Plains has with a company called Optima Fish Feed out of Brookings, South Dakota for major commercial fish food products here in Shenandoah. So, we were anxious to talk about that."
Connell also expresses concerns over the coronavirus threat's impact on local businesses. He says it's a "feast or famine" situation.
"Your grocery stores are doing incredible business," said Connell. "I think the c-stores are doing a big business. We're happy for them, but we're just devastated to think that our restaurants are closed, our bars are closed. Just so many events have been canceled or postponed. We're a community, and we're all in this together. It's difficult to see those people in this incredibly tough situation."
Connell hopes small businesses will receive federal assistance hinted at by congressional representatives. At the same time, he expresses hope that the local economy will weather the COVID-19 storm.
"We're always optimistic," he said. "These small towns live on hope and optimism. We just hope that we look back at some point in the future, and say, 'these were tough times, but we held together,' and we're back to normal."
Connell expects SCIA to hold its annual meeting sometime this summer--depending on any further coronavirus-related developments.