(Clarinda) -- The continuing coronavirus crisis could have an impact on the Page County Secondary Roads Department budget.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the supervisors heard an update from County Engineer J.D. King. King says preliminary estimates from the State Treasurer's Office show gasoline sales in Iowa could be down as much as 40 percent. Taxes from fuel sales help to fund the state's road use tax, which is distributed to counties and cities to help with maintenance and other work on the county's infrastructure. King says smaller fuel sales means less money for counties.
"In March of 2019, we received $252,800 in road use tax," said King. "If sales are 40 percent, we could assume that road use tax would be 40 percent less, then 40 percent is $100,000."
King says so far this month, the county has received $152,000 in road use tax money. He says a prolonged period of depressed gasoline sales could eat a significant portion out of his budget.
"If this goes on for several months, I believe it's easily possible that our shortfall is in the $200,000 magnitude to our road use fund," said King. "We need to think about what things we might be able to defer."
Last fiscal year, the county's road use tax money totaled over $3.6 million. So far this year, the county has brought in just over $2.9 million with three months remaining. Supervisor's Chair Chuck Morris says in addition to road use tax shortages, the county isn't sure what federal infrastructure money coming into the county will look like.
"None of us know what the impact will be when the fed spends the $2 trillion on this stimulus package for COVID, but we have to be realistic that that's going to impact some of our infrastructure money," said Morris. "Unless they quit printing money in Washington, they are going to run out. With $2 trillion being expended in the next 30 or 60 days, I think a lot of federal programs will be under scrutiny and our income stream that we normally count on, may indeed be interrupted."
The supervisors asked King to continue monitoring the budget situation. King says maintenance to one of the county's motorgraders may need to be put on hold to make up for the shortfall.