(Farragut) -- It's a Good Friday tradition--riders from all over southwest Iowa saddling up, so that crippled children and adults may walk.
Not this year. Organizers of the annual Pony Express Ride to Campy Sunnyside were forced to cancel the 53rd annual event scheduled for April 10th and 11 due to the continuing coronavirus restrictions. Danny Whitehill of Farragut is a longtime area coordinator of the Pony Express Ride. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Routine" program Wednesday morning, Whitehill says the decision to cancel the event was tough.
"The president, the board of directors, and the folks at Easter Seals mulled it over for some time," said Whitehill. "There was some discussion, but I think they made the right decision. Riding out there on the road would be no problem, but eventually, you've got to gather together, with a lot of people sitting around eating lunch or supper somewhere.
"It was a tough decision to make. This has been held since 1967, and it's the first time it's ever been canceled," he added.
Even during last year's flooding, the event went on as scheduled.
"We have ridden in snow, sleet, rain, wind," said Whitehill. "There have been some weekends where it was really nice. You could just sit alongside the road, and ride in the sunshine. But, this was the right decision."
Likewise, the annual Pony Express pre-ride dance and auction usually held this month was canceled. Over the years, the ride has raised thousands of dollars for the Easter Seals camp located near Ankeny. While the ride is sidelined, Whitehill urges individuals donating auction items to maintain their support.
"Those of us who support the camp on an annual basis," he said, "and those people who come to our auctions and dances, and buy the items that are donated, we wanted to reach out to those people, we wanted to reach out to those people, and say, 'hey if you donated something to the auction, eventually, we will have a dance and an auction.' Activities will go on eventually, we just don't know when. If you donated something, it will go to the right place, eventually."
He adds monetary donations are still needed for the camp. Accounts have been set up at Bank Iowa, or you can contact your local Pony Express county chair. Donations can also be mailed to Pony Express Riders of Iowa, P-O Box 1704, Des Moines, Iowa 50305. Make checks payable to Pony Express Riders of Iowa. More information is available from ponyexpressridersofiowa.org.