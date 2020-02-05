(Ashland) -- Officials with several agencies are preparing to hold 70 Americans in a coronavirus quarantine camp northeast of Ashland.
The Nebraska National Guard, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and representatives from the University of Nebraska Medical Center are coordinating to run the quarantine at Camp Ashland -- a National Guard facility along the Platte River. Dr. Mark Rupp is chief of the UNMC Division of Infectious Diseases and medical director of the Nebraska Medicine Department of Infection Control & Epidemiology.
"What has been demonstrated in China is that this virus does have the capacity to spread widely and cause serious disease and so we do need to take it very seriously," said Rupp. "We do need to be prepared for this virus to come to our shores which is already starting to do and make sure that we're ready to take care of those patients and do everything we can to blunt and try to prevent the spread of this through the population."
In 2014, three patients with the deadly virus Ebola were treated at Nebraska Medicine and UNMC. Rupp says Ebola and coronavirus are spread differently.
"The coronavirus is spread like a flu virus or a cold virus much more via respiratory droplets," said Rupp. "So the emphasis would be placed on respiratory protection for people coming into contact with folks who are sick as opposed to Ebola which was more on containing secretions and blood."
The virus -- which originated in Wuhan, China -- is being blamed for over 500 deaths so far worldwide. The U.S. government has suspended entry for foreign nationals who have visited China in the last 14 days. The government has also began evacuating contractors and other government workers from the region. Rupp says those quarantined in the U.S. will be kept isolated to prevent spread of the disease.
"You're very much more at risk of getting a common variety influenza or other respiratory virus than you would the novel coronavirus," said Rupp. "But again, what we've seen in China is that if we don't take precautions and we don't take this seriously, it can spread very widely and we want to try to prevent that from happening in the United States. If it does spread more widely, then people are going to have to be even more concerned about it."
Rupp says infectious disease doctors are still trying learn more about the virus. There is currently no treatment for those infected.
"There is no confirmed treatment for coronaviruses in general or this novel coronavirus in particular," said Rupp. "There are some experimental treatments that are being talked about and formulated. For instance, there is actually a combination of drugs that we use for treatment of our HIV patients that appear to have some effect. There are some other experimental drugs that are also being talked about as potential treatments."
The same quarantine center at UNMC/Nebraska Medicine that was used during the Ebola outbreak has been made ready if needed, according to officials at the institute.