(Red Oak) -- The continuing COVID-19 pandemic is forcing changes in Montgomery County's election procedures.
Montgomery County Auditor Stephanie Burke tells KMA News the number of precincts open for the June 2nd Iowa Primary have been consolidated from seven to two. Burke cites safety precautions for the county's poll workers as the reason for the temporary reductions.
"Many of our poll workers have been very loyal," said Burke, "and they've been working for many years. They fall under the high risk category. That's just another way we can protect them, and hopefully cut down on the crowds. So, we are cutting the number of polling places from seven to two."
Burke says voting will take place at precincts in Red Oak and Stanton.
"Those voters that vote in the Elliott Community Building, Red Oak First Christian Church and the Red Oak Fire Station will be voting at the Red Oak Gold Fair Building," she said. "Any voters that vote at the Grant Fire Station and the Villisca Community Building will now be voting at the Stanton Fire Station. This is a little inconvenience, and it's minor, but this is only a temporary move due to the COVID-19 (pandemic)."
In addition, Burke and other county auditors continue to stress absentee voting for the June primary. Burke says a mass mailing of absentee ballot requests from her office earlier this month yielded a great response--about 1,300 requests have been received thus far. Absentee ballots will be mailed out beginning Thursday.
"We're hoping that people will vote absentee at home," said Burke. "That's the safest way to do it. We don't know what it's going to be like on Election Day. We are encouraging at-home voting. As far as tallying the votes, there's going to be no problem there. Our poll workers, they've been doing it for a long time, and they know how to do it."
In accordance with Iowa Department of Public Safety guidelines, Burke says in-person absentee voting will be available beginning May 4th, whether the courthouse is still closed or open to the public.
"If it is closed to the public," he said. "We're going to do curbside voting. That will be in the courthouse parking lot. And, that will be by appointment only. The auditor's office staff will go out, and vote curbside. If the courthouse is open, they are more than welcome to come in. We will have social distancing, and take precautions, as well, in the courthouse."
Anyone with questions on polling locations or absentee voting for the June 2N.D. primary should contact Stephanie Burke at 712-623-5127, or your local county auditor's office.