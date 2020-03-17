(KMAland) — As new restrictions are put in place for public gatherings, funerals could look very different around the country.
The Iowa Funeral Directors Association Monday released new guidelines recommending funerals be limited to 50 attendees for the next eight weeks in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus. Staci Shearer is a funeral director at Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah. She says the new guidelines also include staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms related to the virus.
"We're doing everything that we can to limit exposure to people and to others," said Shearer. "By doing that, we also need to limit the exposure to people who are attending a funeral, a visitation or a graveside service."
With the new guidelines in place, Shearer says funerals will have a different look to them for the time being.
"Services will kind of go back to the day when they were traditionally family attended," said Shearer. "The average family -- the number of people in your extended family -- is generally around 50 or 60 people. I think you are going to be looking at the funeral attendance needing to shrink to accompany that."
While the new restrictions could mean people being excluded from a service, Shearer says delaying the service could have a profound impact through “delayed grief.”
"I think we're going to have to have some serious conversations with not only ourselves at the funeral home, but also with some of our community leaders and definitely our pastoral leaders," said Shearer. "Delayed grief and not being able to express a grief at that moment of loss could have some impact on folks."
Shearer encourages those losing a loved one to hold a small service for families and return with a larger celebration of life service once restrictions are lifted.
"I think it's important that an immediate burial isn't done and then only the family grieves," said Shearer. "We should follow up with a community service to celebrate that person's life, so that all those that lost a loved one and aren't immediate family can have that time to mourn that loss."
For more information on the guidelines, call the Iowa Funeral Directors Association at (800) 982-6561 or visit their website.