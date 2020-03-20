(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health reports six additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 44 positive cases. The testing found 642 people showed negative results from the tests at the State Hygienic Lab. Three of the new cases are in Polk County and include one adult the 19-to-40 age range, one in the 41-to-60 range, and one older adult in the 61-to-80 range. One adult 19-to-40 age range living in Muscatine County tested positive, one middle-aged adult in the 41-to-60 range living in Dubuque County; and one adult in the 19-to-40 age range living in Johnson County tested positive. Two additional non-residents of Iowa tested positive at Iowa healthcare facilities for COVID-19.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The latest numbers from the Iowa Association of Realtors show home sales were up again in February. Association president-elect Jen Burkamper of Ames says sales increased by three-point-eight percent and pending home sales were 16-point-four percent higher compared to last February. Burkamper says the only thing holding them back is still finding enough houses to sell. The median sales price of homes was two-point-eight percent higher compared to February of last year at 155-thousand dollars. Burkamper says the lack of available homes gives an advantage to sellers. She says Realtors have noticed some slowdown in the last week as the coronavirus became more prevalent. But there are still people out looking for houses -- people that have to move right now.
(Webster City, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Safety has released the names of the three state troopers and the person killed in an officer-involved shooting. The incident happened in Webster City. Thirty-five-year-old Darwin Barnett Foy barricaded himself in a home and threatened to shoot a woman who was there. Negotiators tried to convince him to surrender for several hours. Iowa State Patrol Sergeant James Smith, Trooper Tyrel Williamson and Trooper Jeremy Schaffer entered the home and shot Foy to death. The three troopers are on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- City officials in Cedar Falls say they have started to follow their flood emergency preparedness procedures. The National Weather Service is projecting the Cedar River will reach 90-point-six feet Monday. River waters are expected to cover the bike paths at George Wyth Park, along with at least two roads, and parts of Tourist Park. City staff members say they will monitor river levels for the next few days. Residents can find more information online.