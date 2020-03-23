(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered the closure of hair and nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors and swimming pools as part of the effort to combat COVID-19. The mandatory closures went into effect last night. Also affected are spas, tanning facilities and massage therapy establishments. The orders are part of a new disaster proclamation that suspends foreclosures on residential, commercial and agricultural properties. The governor plans to hold another news conference this (Monday) afternoon to discuss how businesses can apply for low-interest S-B-A disaster loans.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health reports an additional 22 positive test results for COVID-19 runs the state’s total cases to 90. The State Hygienic Lab reports there have been one-thousand-215 negative test results. A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. It is available 24-7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state says Iowa residents who have traveled recently for business or spring break vacations should strongly consider self-isolating for 14 days.
(Guttenberg, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating the drowning death of a 54-year-old man near Lock and Dam Number 10 on the Mississippi River. The fatal accident happened Saturday at about 1:30 p-m. Investigators say Shaun Oppenheimer and a second man were fishing in a 14-foot flatboat in a restricted area when it was caught in turbulent water and he was thrown overboard. State agents say neither Oppenheimer nor the board operator were wearing personal flotation devices, though the boat was outfitted with them.
(Sioux City, IA) -- Sioux City police report two men have been taken into custody for a home invasion and assault which happened Sunday morning. Twenty-nine-year-old Tareah Grant and 28-year-old Joshua Walker, both of Walthill, Nebraska, face charges of burglary and assault. Officers were called to a home at about 8:45 a-m where the victim said two men and a woman came in, hit him in the head with a shotgun, and stole his property. Police used a description of the suspect vehicle to track down the two men. There was no report of a woman being arrested and no names have been released.