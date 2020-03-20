(Jefferson City, MO) -- Any number of fatalities attributed to the coronavirus pandemic simply won’t be accurate. The chief forensic investigator with the Greene County Medical Examiner’s Office, Tom Van de Berg, says the state refuses to test people after they’ve died – and won’t provide test results to the lab. A spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says doctors can order post-mortem testing if the medical evidence warrants it. Amid a nationwide shortage of testing supplies, state officials say they don’t want to test the dead instead of the living.
(Monticello, MO) -- Two men have been charged with arson in a Lewis County house fire which investigators called suspicious. Three fire departments were able to control the fire Sunday, but they had questions about the way it started. Twenty-seven-year-old homeowner Dakota M. Moore and 27-year-old Cameron M. Niethe were taken into custody Wednesday. Investigators say it appears the two burned the home so they could collect the insurance. Moore and Niethe are scheduled to make an appearance in Lewis County Court April 20th.
(Clayton, MO) -- The new St. Louis County police chief will take over the office effective May 1st. County officials say Captain Mary Barton will be appointed to the rank of Colonel and will become the county’s ninth police chief. She replaces Jon Belmar who retires April 30th after serving as chief for six years. St. Louis County Board Chairman Ray Price Junior says community comments were taken and the board worked fast and hard to complete the selection process while dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak. Price says the department needs consistent and steady leadership right now.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Organizers dealt with an especially big crowd at a weekly event on Kansas City’s east side Thursday. Normally, volunteers at the Justice Dignity Community Center hand out free frozen meat. This time they were distributing sanitizer and cleaning products along with the food. Pastor Timothy Hayes estimates the crowd was at least 500 people. He says one woman got there at 8:00 a-m, even though the giveaway didn’t start until noon.
(Trenton, MO) -- A Grundy County man is in trouble for failing to register as a sex offender. A bond hearing for James Leon Baker has been set for next Tuesday morning. The charge dates back to October 31st of last year.